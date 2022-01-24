Joseph Osterbauer, age 68, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Joseph was born on December 20, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN before moving to Rice Lake, WI at the age of 6. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1972 before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he graduated with a degree in biochemistry, followed by a degree in medicine. After becoming a physician in 1981 he moved to Milwaukee for residency and married Janis Pruitt on June 12, 1982. Together they lived in New Richmond for 3 years before moving back to Rice Lake in 1987 and starting a family. Joe practiced Internal Medicine in Rice Lake for 34 years before retiring in October 2021. During this time, he had a thriving practice and pioneered colonoscopies for the region through Lakeview Medical Center.
Joe was happiest when he was spending time with his wife and three children, Christopher, Andrew and Katie. He also loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers. He was known among his family, friends and patients for his wit, smile, kind heart and love of a good time. He will be dearly missed.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Morris and his mother, Ginger. He is survived by his wife, Janis; three children, Christopher (Angelica), Andrew (Meghan) and Katie Jo (Mitchell); siblings, Dan Osterbauer (Stacey), Jane Teper (Ivan), Connie Forehand (Ron), Sue Poethke (Steve), Chris Osterbauer (Lucille), Morris Osterbauer and Jennifer Pennette (Jeff); many nephews and nieces.
In honor of his life, a celebration of life will be held at Turtleback Golf Course on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s memory to Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona, WI.
“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” --- Ralph Waldo Emerson
