John McLeod Jr., formerly of Grand Forks, ND, passed into eternal life on January 4th, 2020 at his home on Little McDonald Lake near Dent, MN surrounded by his family.
He was born in Campia, WI on December 7th, 1924, to John and Marie Forrest McLeod. He attended grade and high schools in Birchwood, WI, graduating from Birchwood in 1942. He attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison, completing his pre-med requirements. He then matriculated at Marquette University School of Medicine, Milwaukee, WI, graduating in 1947 with a degree of Doctor of Medicine. From 1948-1950 he was associated with the Crosgriff Clinic in Olivia, MN.
In 1950, Dr. McLeod went active duty in the United States Navy for service in the Korean War and served overseas for two years. In 1952 he joined the Naval Reserve and began an orthopedic residency at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. Following residency, he joined the Grand Forks Clinic in the practice of orthopedic surgery. In 1966, he, along with his associate Dr. Ben Clayburgh, founded The Orthopedic Clinic, PC where he continued the practice of orthopedics until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, the American Academy of Cerebral Palsy, the Mid-America Orthopedic Association, and Mindaman Orthopedic Society.
Dr. McLeod was united in marriage to Patricia Livermore at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Fairmont, MN on Sept. 24, 1955. They were blessed with six children. Dr. and Mrs. McLeod resided in Grand Forks, ND until 1998, when they moved to their retirement home near Dent, MN.
Dr. McLeod was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mercedes Gunderson. He is survived by and dearly loved by his wife Patricia; his children, John McLeod III (Deanna) of Grand Forks, ND, Jeanne Hoversten (Scott) of Woodbury, MN, Maura McLeod of Vadnais Heights, MN, Thomas McLeod (Bonnie) of Rochester, MN, Ann Gravelle (Steve) of Greensburg, PA, Cathy Tandon (Rajeev) of Roseville, MN; his grandchildren, Laura Fox (James), Jake McLeod, Dillon McLeod (Erin), Erin Barber (Miles), Kelsey Jenson (David), Patrick Hoversten (Kate), Sean and Brian Gravelle, Priya and Blessie Tandon; great-grandchildren Daniel and Jesse Fox, Liam Jenson, Eleanor Hoversten.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a prayer service at 9:00 a.m. at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Perham, MN followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be donated to the donor’s charitable choice.
Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, MN (218) 346-5175 www.schoenebergerfh.com
