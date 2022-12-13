...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Douglas “Doug” John Larson, age 53, of Cameron, WI, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Barron, WI after a courageous 6 month battle with cancer.
He was born on December 11, 1968 in Rice Lake, WI to Roger and Judith (Herricks) Larson. Doug graduated from Cameron High School in 1987 and then graduated from WITI in Rice Lake in 1989 with a degree in Marketing. He was married to Lisa Lefebvre on September 17, 1994 in Rice Lake. Doug owned and operated D.Larson Construction and Larson Storage Properties for many years.
