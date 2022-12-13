Douglas “Doug” John Larson, age 53, of Cameron, WI, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Barron, WI after a courageous 6 month battle with cancer.

He was born on December 11, 1968 in Rice Lake, WI to Roger and Judith (Herricks) Larson.  Doug graduated from Cameron High School in 1987 and then graduated from WITI in Rice Lake in 1989 with a degree in Marketing.  He was married to Lisa Lefebvre on September 17, 1994 in Rice Lake.  Doug owned and operated D.Larson Construction and Larson Storage Properties for many years.

