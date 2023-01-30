...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southwest and west
central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Douglas Andrew Berchild, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memory Care in Rice Lake on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Doug was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in October 2012.
Doug was born on March 27, 1943 in Superior, WI to John and Mary (Lent) Berchild. After graduating from high school in Superior, Doug joined the U.S. Navy serving 4 years as a radar operator. After his honorable discharge he graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in History. Doug taught Political Science at UW-S for 7 years and was honored with Teacher of the Year. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in Superior. Doug loved to golf and ski. He shared many stories with friends about growing up in Superior.
