Douglas Andrew Berchild, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully at Cambridge Memory Care in Rice Lake on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Doug was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in October 2012.

Doug was born on March 27, 1943 in Superior, WI to John and Mary (Lent) Berchild. After graduating from high school in Superior, Doug joined the U.S. Navy serving 4 years as a radar operator. After his honorable discharge he graduated from UW-Superior with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in History. Doug taught Political Science at UW-S for 7 years and was honored with Teacher of the Year. He retired from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in Superior. Doug loved to golf and ski. He shared many stories with friends about growing up in Superior.

