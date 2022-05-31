Douglas A. Rutledge, 70, of Ladysmith, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Doug was born January 21, 1952 in New Richmond, the son of Marvin and Gertrude (Neumann) Rutledge. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a dairy farmer most of his life.

