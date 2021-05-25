Dorothy Holliday Jacobson, a long-time resident of Barron, died at Brentwood Senior Living in Rice Lake on May 12, 2021, at the age of 99.
Dorothy was born on October 25, 1921 in Lyleton, Manitoba, Canada to Howard and Belle (Holliday) Foster.
In 1925 her family moved to Barron, her mother’s hometown. They first lived on a farm in Clinton Township, later moving to a farm in Barron Township in 1936. She attended Pine Grove School and graduated from Barron High School in 1938. She continued her education at Barron County Normal School, graduating in 1941, and then taught for two years at Eugene Field School in Stanfold Township.
In May, 1943 Dorothy married Milford LeRoy Jacobson of Dallas. They lived on the Jacobson family farm in Dallas until 1952 when they moved to the Foster family farm northwest of Barron. They raised five children, Douglas (Rena) of Tacoma, Washington, Carol of Austin, Texas, Brian of Portland, Oregon, Paul (Brenda) of Mill Creek, Washington and Marilyn (Bill) of Portland, Oregon.
In 1966 she resumed her teaching career and completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating in 1972. She taught at Turtle Lake schools for 21 years until her retirement in 1987. After her husband, Milford, passed away in 1974 she moved to the city of Barron. They were married 31 years and she missed him for the next 47 years.
In 1993 she married Lyle Raddatz of Rice Lake, a childhood neighbor and schoolmate. Lyle passed away in November, 2001.
Dorothy was an avid reader and kept busy taking care of the home and garden as well as many knitting projects. She enjoyed water aerobics at the community center well into her 90's, and also was a committed walker, helping her stay active until very late in life. After her retirement she enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren, making many trips to Washington, California, Oregon, Indiana and Florida. She visited her brother in Tennessee and had a special trip to Ireland with her daughter-in-law, Brenda. She enjoyed seeing family but was always glad to return to the comfort of home. The family extends their appreciation to the community of friends, neighbors and local relatives who helped in her later years.
In 2012 she moved to Maplecroft Retirement Community where she remained until the summer of 2020 when her health began to decline and she required additional care. Brentwood Senior Living in Rice Lake was her home in the last months of her life.
She is survived by her five children, and eleven grandchildren: Anne Maria Jacobson, Brandon Jacobson, Damon (Xitlali) Jacobson, Kristin Jacobson, all in Washington, Satish Weber in California, Carmen Hundley in New York, Ryon (Jamie) Smith in Florida, Ian (Laura) Jacobson, Eva Jacobson in Washington, Claire Martini in Washington and Jacob Martini in Oregon, as well as six great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Arthur, and her two husbands.
Dorothy was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church of Barron and active in Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (WELCA) for nearly seventy years. She was also a member of the National Education Association (NEA), and Barron County Retired Educators. In retirement, she volunteered often at the Barron County Historical Society.
Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church of Barron, Barron Community Fund, Barron County Historical Society or a local charity of your choice.
Interment service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home of Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
