Dorothy Falkenborg, mother of Peggy Nitz and Dale Falkenborg, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021 at the age of 97. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on December 11, 1923.
Dorothy married George (Bud) Falkenborg, her neighbor and love of her life on June 15, 1946. She always claimed Bud laughed her into marriage. Her husband preceded her in death in 2013.
Dorothy was a special lady. She was Homecoming Queen of Roosevelt High School in 1943, and lived her life with class and style. She grew up spending summers at her parent’s resort on North Long Lake in Brainard, MN. She and Bud retained a residence on Dorothy Avenue, a road named after her, in Brainard.
Dorothy loved swimming, waterskiing, boating, and just being at the lake where she proclaimed herself the “Grand Old Lady of North Long Lake”.
Gigi, as the family called her, made it clear that her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She loved dancing and, at the age of 75, signed up for belly dancing lessons. Playing bridge with her friends and daughter Peggy was her favorite past time.
In 1996, a few years after her husband Bud retired, they decided to “run away from home.” They sold their summer home on North Long Lake and moved to Carlsbad, CA, where they lived for 25 years. During that time, they traveled the world living life to its fullest.
Dorothy is survived by children Peggy Nitz (Larry) and Dale (Cindy), four grandchildren (Jessica, Matthew, Amy, and Chad), nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when all the family can attend. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
