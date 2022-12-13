...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dorothy (“Dottie”) Jean Anderson, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI, formerly of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away on December 2, 2022.
Dorothy was born on June 29, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI to Louis and Mildred (Duval) Frank. Dottie attended Carthage College where she met the love of her life, Richard (“Dick”) Anderson. They were married on September 3, 1949 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They continued their education together at the University of Iowa where she received her degree in Home Economics Education. After graduation in 1951 they moved to Milwaukee, WI. In 1954 they moved to Wauwatosa where they raised their family, built lifelong friendships and were active members of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. In 2007 they moved to Rice Lake to be closer to family. They formed additional friendships and became members of Bethany Lutheran Church.
