Dorothy (“Dottie”) Jean Anderson, age 93, of Rice Lake, WI, formerly of Wauwatosa, WI, passed away on December 2, 2022.

Dorothy was born on June 29, 1929, in Milwaukee, WI to Louis and Mildred (Duval) Frank. Dottie attended Carthage College where she met the love of her life, Richard (“Dick”) Anderson. They were married on September 3, 1949 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They continued their education together at the University of Iowa where she received her degree in Home Economics Education. After graduation in 1951 they moved to Milwaukee, WI. In 1954 they moved to Wauwatosa where they raised their family, built lifelong friendships and were active members of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. In 2007 they moved to Rice Lake to be closer to family. They formed additional friendships and became members of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments