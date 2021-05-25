Donna Yeager, 76, of Haugen died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born August 31, 1944, in Pennsylvania to Carl and Alice (Selvig) Swant, where Carl worked on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during construction season and wintered in the Barron area, where they formed the Swant Motor Company. She was married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake on July 27, 1963, to Harvey Yeager. Donna worked as a secretary for several years before leaving for Jerome Foods. Donna spent over 20 years working at Wright Products, after which she worked in the gift shop at the St. Croix Casino ultimately joining the custodial team.
Donna enjoyed knitting, arranging owers, beadwork and crocheting, and had a passion for collecting kerosene lanterns and hand held bells. She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandma.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Harvey Yeager of Haugen; children: Je (Dawn) Yeager of Martin, GA and Debbie (Warren) Wamp er of Siren; grandchildren: Rachel, Meghan, Brandon, John, Kelley (Jared), Michael, and Mathew; great grandchildren: Phoenix, Hailey, Lilah, Brooklyn, Clint and Hank; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Goneau; brother, Fred Swant; and sister, Lillian Thompson.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake with Lisa Mikula o ciating. Burial was be in Bohemian Cemetery, Haugen. Pallbearers were Michael Wamp er, Mathew Wamp er, Eric Yeager, Brandon Beckman, John Yeager and Joe Goneau. Visitation was be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
