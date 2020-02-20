Donna Weegman, age 86, of Rice Lake, WI died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
She was born on September 8, 1933 in Dent, MN to Elmer and Emma (Sonnenberg) Benke. Donna graduated from Perham High School in Perham, MN. She started banking at the age of 17 in Dent, MN, St. Louis Park, MN, Wadena, MN, Eau Claire and then moved to Rice Lake in 1980 where she retired from US Bank. Donna was married to Willard “Bill” Weegman on September 18, 1954 in Dent, MN.
Donna was an active member of the First Lutheran Church, where she was Treasurer for many committees and the altar guild; Yours, Mine and Ours Thrift Shop and Rice Lake Fortnightly. She loved to garden, she was known as the cookie baker, enjoyed going to the theatre and taking pictures.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Kann of Rice Lake; three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald and Patty Weegman of Youngsville, Louisiana, Bruce Weegman of Eau Claire, WI & Arne and Debby Weegman of Rice Lake; seven grandchildren, Jared (Stephanie), Brent (Theresa), Ryan, Lucas (Sasha), Tyler, Connor and Abby; three great grandchildren, Riley, Ayden and Evan; two sisters, Lois Rosentreter of MN and Susan Gerds of MI; a brother, Norbert Benke of Dent, MN; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bill” Weegman; her parents, Elmer and Emma Benke; a sister, Junice Meyer; and two brothers, William Benke and Thomas Benke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Fred Buth officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Monday.
The family would like to thank the pastors at First Lutheran Church, Brentwood Assisted Living and Marshfield Medical Center - Rice Lake Hospice for all the wonderful care that they gave to Donna.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.