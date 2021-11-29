Donna Stowe, age 62, of Sarona, WI, died Thursday, November 25, 2021 at her home.
She was born on October 28, 1959 in Rice Lake to John and Frances (Uchytil) Prock. Donna graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1978 and was married to Michael Stowe in October 1983 in Dobie, WI.
Donna worked for Brill Bank, Community Bank of Northern Wisconsin and CCF for 43 years. Donna worked for the bank since she has been in high school and worked her way up to Vice President of Operations.
She enjoyed singing in the choir, gardening, cross stitching, and going to church.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Stowe; two daughters, Monica (Andy) Loomis and Jessica Stowe; a grandson, Link Loomis; a brother, Lawrence (Bev) Prock; three nieces, Jenny Pederson, Kristen Prock and Kelly Prock. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Prock; aunt, Angie Prock.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
