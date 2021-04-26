Donna Marie Diede, 86, passed away on April 18, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home in Park Falls, WI. Donna was born on January 29, 1935, in Scotland, SD, to Ralph and Luvile Hermann.
Donna grew up in the small town of Scotland, SD. After graduating from High School in Scotland, Donna attended Southern State Teachers College in 1956, where she received a teaching certificate in elementary grades, and taught for 4 years.
Donna married Harvey Diede on June 24, 1957, in Scotland, SD. They were happily married for 63 years. Donna and Harvey lived in Emmetsburg, IA, before relocating to Rice Lake, WI. They bought a pharmacy and would spend the next 30 years running Diede Pharmacy together.
Donna enjoyed any kind of needlework, gardening, feeding birds, and crossword puzzles.
Donna is survived by her husband, Harvey of Phillips WI; daughter, Jill (Kelly) Bleck of Phillips WI; sister, Judy (Frank) Ashmore of Omaha, NE; and one granddaughter, Cassandra (Cole) Richardson of Phillips WI. She had many nieces and nephews she enjoyed.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Luvile.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
