Donna passed away peacefully at her home 7/11/21 after a long battle with cancer. Donna was born on 5/7/43 in Cumberland, Wisconsin to Elmer and Estella Larson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Section Ten Lutheran Church. She grew up on the family farm in Section Ten, Cumberland Township. Donna learned early in life the value of hard work and loved life on the farm. As a girl she enjoyed raising horses. Donna continued to enjoy horses and horse racing throughout her life. During her youth Donna was very active in 4-H. She attended Section Ten Country School and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1961.
After Graduation Donna attended beauty school n Minneapolis. She returned to Cumberland and worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Algeo. Later she moved to Rockford, Illinois where she met and married Edward Fahlbeck. Donna and Ed moved back to Cumberland. In Cumberland their daughter Lisa was born. They divorced after 10 yeas of marriage.
Donna then met and married Le Roy Odden. They were married for many ears while owning Odden’s Café and the Lou Ann Motel in Cumberland. Both donna and Roy loved the hospitality business and the many people they met over the years. Roy was vey involved in helping Donna raise her daughter Lisa. As a family they were active in 4-H (and whatever Lisa wanted to do). Donna and Roy divorced after many years together, but remained good friends.
In later years Donna worked as a bookkeeper at Motorsports of Rice Lake, was an over the road truck driver, and bartender at various establishments. Her ture love was being with people and socializing. She also loved watching the Packers and NASCAR.
Donna was blessed to meet the love of her life Jim Sparish of Cumberland. Jim and Dona had many wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling, 4 wheeling, and having fun!
Her “best” loves were her two “Grandboys” Mitchell and Nicholas. Donna was always very interested in what they were up to and liked to be a fun Grandma. Grandma Donna loved holiday times and always made sure these were special for her family. She was an excellent cook/hostess and homemaker.
Donna is survived by: Daughter Lisa (Rick) Heutmaker of Glenwood City. Grandsons Mitchell & Nicholas Heutmaker of Glenwood City. Sister Nancy (Mark) Talbot of Cumberland and their son Blake (Jennifer) Talbot of Madison, WI. Life Partner Jim Sparish (and his family) of Cumberland. Lifetime Best Friend Janet (Jeff) Streeter of Cumberland. She will be greatly missed by many other family members and friends.
Donna is proceeded in death by: Spouses, Edward Fahlbeck and Le Roy Odden. Parents, Elme and Estella (Kopplin) Larson. Infant bother Robert James Larson. Grandparents Walter and Myrtle (Schgdloski)Kopplin, Hans and Anna Dorthea (Handvidt) Larson.
Anyone that knew Donna could see her zest for life and love of a good time. To honor her wishes we are having a celebration of life at the American Legion, Cumberland, WI from 2pm-6pm on August 21, 2021. Family and friends are welcome to attend the party. Donna is being cremated and will be interred at East Cumberland Cemetery with her parents.
The family is especially appreciative of the care and attentiveness of Dr. Lingren and his assistants at Cumberland Healthcare. He made it possible for us to keep Mom in her own home through her illness.
