Donna Grilley, 94, of Rice Lake Lake died August 15, 2021 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
Ms. Grilley was born March 13, 1927 in Rice Lake to Harlow and Meta Grilley. She graduated from Rice Lake High School and joined the U.S Cadet Nurse Corp from 1945-1948 obtaining a 3 year degree in registered nursing. She had a passion and talent for singing with the Red Cedar and Bethany Church Choirs for over 20 years. She loved flowers and gardening and was awarded Blue ribbons and Grand Champion during the Barron County Fairs for many years. She also served her Church and Community as a Parish Nurse for 12 years.
Survivors include, a son, Stephen Ratcliffe, three daughters, Lynette (David) Warner, Sharon (Jim) Tonkinson, Janis (Steven) Stadler; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Everett (Jan) Grilley, two sisters-in-law; Charlotte (Gordon) Grilley; Sharon (Roger) Grilley; and many nieces and nephews as well as beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers and sister; Gordon, Connie and Roger.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
