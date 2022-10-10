Donald Vernon Siewert, 80, of Muscatine, IA, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at UnityPoint Muscatine Hospital.

Don was born June 3, 1942, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Daniel and Edna (Anderson) Siewert. He married Jolene Kaye Ament July 2, 1966 in Rice Lake.

