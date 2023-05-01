Donald Streuli passed away in the comfort of his home and family in Cumberland. 

Donald is survived by Patricia, his wife of 67 years, and his sister, Darlene.  He was also blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

