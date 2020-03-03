Donald Soldner, 81 of Rice Lake, passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 in Marshfield, WI. Donald was born on January 27, 1939 to George and Berth (Severson) Soldner in Rice Lake, where he was raised.
Donald is survived by his wife, Peggy Soldner; daughters, Georgine (Steve) Nelson of Rice Lake, Bonnie (Howard) Forward of Trego; grandchildren, Shawn, Vern, Stephanie, Courtney, Christina, Kaylee, Amber; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Nick, Reyna, Matthew, Tony, Caleb, Jacob, Braden, Tyler, Madisyn, Leah, Georgie; siblings, Ronald Soldner Sr. of Rice Lake and Sandy Sorola of Watford City, ND; special friends, Jean Dettbarn and Edwin Corbin; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bertha Soldner; son, Robert Soldner; grandson, Donald Mancl; brother-in-law, Tim Enloe; sister-in-law, Pat Soldner; son-in-law, David Bednar; nephew, Bruce Soldner; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Jean Cook.
Funeral services for Donald were held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church in Brill.
Burial was at Nora Cemetery Saturday February 29, 2020.
