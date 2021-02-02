Don Hiser, 70, passed away January 12, 2021 at home in Englewood surrounded by his wife and three children.
Don was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather survived by his loving and witty wife, Sharon, his children, Aaron of New Richmond, WI, Andy (wife Cassie; children Phillip & Michael) of New Richmond, WI, Abby of San Luis Obispo, CA. Family was a priority and he always made sure they were taken care of. Two days after he got home from Vietnam, he met his wife. That day he told his brother “I’m going to marry that girl,” which resulted in 48 years of marriage.
Don was a Vietnam Veteran and had a very successful career as a Veneer Plant Manager. He was never afraid of hard work and not one to shy away from helping. He was equal parts serious and silly, the perfect mix.
Don, or “Hiser” or “MacGyver” as many friends liked to call him, was a social butterfly and befriended complete strangers who in some cases became friends for life. If you needed help, he was your guy. When he needed help, you knew you were part of the project when he came around to ask, “What are you doing today?” He had one of the most giving hearts and a fun spirit spreading joy and laughter.
He spent his time surrounded by friends and family, always bringing people together. He welcomed friends new and old and treated them like family; especially during the holidays, no one was ever turned away. From hunting, deep sea fishing, iguana hunting, and golfing, he was always a cornerstone, which will now feel like a missing piece in the foundation of family and friendship.
Don will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
The service and celebration of life will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI on May 7 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Donald Ray Hiser’s name.
