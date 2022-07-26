Donald “Don” Merl Benson was born in Barron, Wisconsin on November 13, 1932. He was a longtime resident of Rice Lake and, after 1968, lived in Springfield, MO. Don entered eternal life on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the age of 89 years. In 1952, he was joined in marriage to Mavis Folstad, a union that endured 65 years until her death in 2018. In his career Don was employed by Gustafson’s Dairy in Rice Lake; Hiland Dairy in Springfield, MO; Montgomery Ward in Springfield; and Borden/Meadow Gold Dairy in Springfield. He was active in the Springfield community, the Lutheran Church, and Bible Study Fellowship. He was preceded in death by his parents Victor & Ella Benson, brother Lemoine (Joyce) Benson, sister Doris (Ralph) Statton, and wife Mavis Benson. He is survived by son Rev. Dr. David M. (Jan) Benson, of Springfield; son Rev. Steven M. (Stephanie) Benson, of Saint Paul, MN; son Thomas M. (Randi-Lyn) Benson, Esq., of Springfield; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sarah (Brock) Buerck, Gus & Arlo; Christina (Corey) Martin, Maddox; Emily (Al) Arntzen, Landon; David (Rachel) Benson, Dylan & Mason; Bethany Benson; Anna-Leigh Benson; Cara-Leigh Benson; Abby Benson & husband Adam Lewis; Olivia Benson & fiancé Blake Ast; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins and other family & dear friends. Don lived his life with these mottoes: “The reason to do the right thing today, is tomorrow.” And, “Jesus, I Trust You.” A Memorial Service for Don will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 31st at Eastern Heights Lutheran Church, 616 Ruth St. N., St. Paul, MN 55119. For more information call (651) 735-4202. “All glory and thanks be to God who gives us the victory over sin and death by His Son Jesus Christ our Lord.”
