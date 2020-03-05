Donald Poethke age 94, of Rice Lake, WI died on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Our House Memory Care in Rice Lake.
He was born on February 11, 1926 in Minneapolis, MN to John and Lydia (Scherer) Poethke. Don graduated from High School in Minneapolis and then was married to Janet “Jan” Boehlke on September 3, 1954. He was a dental supply salesman for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Janet “Jan” Poethke of Rice Lake; three children, David (Leslie) Poethke of Cedarburg, Steven (Sue) Poethke of Rice Lake and Jane Poethke (Richard Putzier) of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Ryan (Katie), Noah, Sam, Claire and John; a great-grandson, Zachary; a sister-in-law, Dorleen Poethke; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lydia Poethke; and a brother, Robert Poethke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Fred Buth officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
