Donald Staebell, age 85, died on Friday, March 20th at his home near Cameron, WI with his wife and son by his side.
Don was born on August 30, 1934 to Ronald and Ada Staebell. He was the fourth of seven children. He lived in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Colorado before returning to Wisconsin and settling down in 1976. In 1977 he married his wife of 43 years Cindy (Reich) Staebell and their only son, John was born in 1980. He worked for McCain Foods in Rice Lake for 23 years under six different Companies. After retiring, he worked for Lake Wissota State Park as a maintenance person and was also the Camp Host there.
Don loved to be outdoors working on whatever project he could find. He was always busy and didn't like to sit still.
Don is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, John, and brothers, Bernie and Dave both from Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Pat and Mary; brothers Jerome and Richard.
Don chose to have no services and to be cremated and we will honor that request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.