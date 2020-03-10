Donald Sickler, age 73, of Rice Lake, WI died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 14, 1946 in Hayward, WI to Emmitt and Berniece (Castleberry) Sickler. Don graduated from the Hayward High School and then attended college. He was married to Judy Severson and they later divorced and then he was married to Elizabeth Daniel on June 25, 1990 in Boone County, Kentucky.
Don worked as a counselor in the psychiatric unit at the Luther Hospital and was also a bartender for many years.
He loved to socialize, drink coffee, race cars and going fishing.
He is survived by his three children, Todd Sickler (Tammy Chinski), Michelle (Gene) Richardson and Jennifer Wick (Bobby James); eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and his ex-wife, Judy Severson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Sickler; and his parents, Emmitt and Berniece Sickler.
A gathering will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
