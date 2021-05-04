Donald Nichols, age 63, passed away at his home in Janesville on April 9th. He was a 1976 graduate of Rice Lake High School. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on May 15th. Call Pat at 715-354-3385 for details.        

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Nichols as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments