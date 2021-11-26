Donald Brown, 87, of Rice Lake WI passed away November 18, 2021. He was born October 3, 1934 to Richard and Bernice (Coddington) Brown in Winter, WI.
He grew up in Rice Lake and graduated from Rice Lake High School. In 1954 he and Barbara married and together raised their family in the Rice Lake area. He had a life-long passion for auto racing, starting on the streets and moving to the track in his early 20s. He was known at the track for his blue and white FORD, #55. He raced at many tracks in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, and often had his whole family with him. In his retirement years, he and Barbara bought a motorhome and adventured around the United States, especially in the west.
Donald is survived by his five children: Debra (Tom) Lapcinski of Brill, Darwin (Sandy) Brown of Cumberland, Doreen (Mike) Crotteau of Rice Lake, Doug (Kelly) Brown of Rice Lake and Dwight (Jill) Brown of Rice Lake; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister: Lynette (Mark) Engebretson; sisters-in-law: Marilyn Brown, Janet Brown, Darlene Brown, and Bonnie O’Flanagan; brother in law: Mike (Sandy) Etlicher; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents: Richard and Bernice Brown; wife: Barbara; brothers: Herman, Lester, Duane and Lyle; sisters: Olive Bjugstad, Gladys Flach, and Audrey Torp; and great-granddaughter: Emma Renee Bartes
A private family Memorial Service will be held in the near future and a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
