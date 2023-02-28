Doddie (Dorothy Dodd) Bidinger Age 92, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023 in her home.

Doddie married R.J. and raised their family in the home they built, in her home town of Hampshire, Illinois.  She had proud memories of being a 4H instructor, and laughed how she educated girls about the new vegetable…zucchini!  Her early careers involved her work in a jewelry store, as well as being a “Tupperware lady”.  She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as a member and also the organist at the Birchwood United Methodist Church.  Her life was filled with endless hours of sewing and knitting for charity; as well as filling a number of churches with the sound of music through both choir directing and organ playing.  

