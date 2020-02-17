Diane Dodge, 64, of Rice Lake, passed away surrounded by her family, on February 15, 2020 at Lakeview Medical Center. She was born on August 31, 1955 in Rice Lake, WI to Arthur Sr. and Helen (Cole) Morgan. She was married in Rice Lake, WI on May 3, 1975 to Nathan Dodge.
Diane was a very talented craftswoman doing pottery, floral arrangements and woodworking. She enjoyed camping and going to old car shows. Diane loved her family dearly and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by husband, Nathan Dodge; children, Tim (Suzanne) Dodge and Jason (Peggy Davis) Dodge; grandchildren, Austin, Angel, Autumn, Arianna, Taylor, Lilli and Anthony; great-grandchild, Blake; brother, Arthur Jr. Morgan; many nieces, nephews; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Sr. and Helen Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. Burial will be a private family burial at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the date of the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
