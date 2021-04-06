Diane K. FonFara, 68 of Richland passed away Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at her home in Cameron, WI after battling cancer.
Mrs. FonFara was born at Richland Hospital in the Richland Center township to Keith and Carol Anderson. She was united in marriage to Raymond Anthony FonFara September 14th, 1974 in Clear Lake, WI. To this union two children were born. They moved to Cameron, WI in February 1979 making this community their home for the past 42 years.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond; son, Mathew of Cameron; and daughter Christina of Cameron. She is also survived by mother, Carol Olson; two brothers, Allen Anderson and Keith Anderson; two sisters, Connie Crosby and Linda Marg; and one half sister, Jane Tongen.
Funeral will be held in Clear Lake at First Lutheran Church May 1st at 1:00 p.m.
