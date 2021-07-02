Diane Crotteau, age 85, of Rice Lake, WI, went home with Jesus on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was at home surrounded by the people who were blessed to call her Mom, Grandma and GiGi.
Diane was born on March 29, 1936 in Rice Lake to Earl and Emma (Mani) Nelson. She was married to Robert “Bob” Crotteau, the love of her life for 56 years, on November 28, 1953. They were partners in cards and inseparable for life.
Diane enjoyed staying at home and raising their six children and then made the decision to work outside the home later in life. She worked at Rice Lake Weighing Systems in the mailroom for 18 years and loved every minute of it and always enjoyed the company of others.
Diane never wanted to miss a sporting event or activity of her children or grandchildren. She loved watching the Warriors, the Packers, and the Badgers. She could play cards with the best of them and enjoyed trips to the casino. She cherished every opportunity to spend time with her family and at the end was ready to meet Jesus. Her legacy will live on through her family she loved and left behind.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Nick) Bever and Penny (Gary) Hanson both of Rice Lake; four sons, Dave (Ginger), Mike (Doreen), Randy (Joanne) and Jay (Wendy) Crotteau all of Rice Lake; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; a brother, Everett (Shirley) Nelson of Libby, MT; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Cis Crotteau of Rice Lake and Henry “Skip” (Marge) Crotteau of South Dakota; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Crotteau; her parents, Earl and Emma; two infant grandchildren, Joseph and Christy Lynn Bever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
