Diane Alexander, age 76, of Rice Lake, WI, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born on July 25,1943 in Chetek, WI to Clifford and Elaine (Thompson) Topper. After she graduated from High School she was married to Daryl Alexander on December 7, 1963 in Chetek.
Diane enjoyed watching the birds outside her house, growing her roses and watching her grandchildren play. She also enjoyed her weekly card club when they were younger and traveling with her best friend, Betty.
Diane’s entire life is summed up as enjoying the simple pleasures of life. She cherished time spent with family the most, her children meant everything to her and enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her husband, Daryl Alexander of Rice Lake; five children, Brad Alexander of Colorado, Renee Alexander of Rice Lake, Randy Alexander of Rice Lake, Steve (Melissa) Alexander of Frederic and Scott (Kelley) Alexander of Rice Lake; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Brent and her parents, Clifford and Elaine Topper.
A celebration of her life will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
