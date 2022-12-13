DeWayne C. Everson was born to Orva (Coates) and James Everson on June 4, 1928, in the town of Cedar Lake, Barron County, and educated there.

He served in the Army from 1950 until 1952 - serving one year in Germany. He married Clarice Funk Sept. 19, 1953. He worked for Johnstons Woodworkers and Johnsons Retinning before going to Manitowoc, where he worked for 37 years for Northern WI Produce. After retirement, he was a volunteer truck driver at Peters Pantry for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was a life member of the V.F.W, Fishing Hall of Fame, and Senior Citizens. He also belonged to the National Trappers Association, WI Trappers Association, and the National Rifle Association.

