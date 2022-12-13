...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
DeWayne C. Everson was born to Orva (Coates) and James Everson on June 4, 1928, in the town of Cedar Lake, Barron County, and educated there.
He served in the Army from 1950 until 1952 - serving one year in Germany. He married Clarice Funk Sept. 19, 1953. He worked for Johnstons Woodworkers and Johnsons Retinning before going to Manitowoc, where he worked for 37 years for Northern WI Produce. After retirement, he was a volunteer truck driver at Peters Pantry for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was a life member of the V.F.W, Fishing Hall of Fame, and Senior Citizens. He also belonged to the National Trappers Association, WI Trappers Association, and the National Rifle Association.
