Dennis Sirek, 89, of Newark, Illinois, and formerly from Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Dennis was born on March 15, 1932 in Dobie, Wisconsin to Frank and Dorothy (Myerchin) Sirezk. He was united in marriage to Doris (Cummings) Sirek on October 4, 1958 and they spent 62 years together until her passing in 2020. Dennis loved music.  He played the clarinet, trumpet and trombone, but more than anything he loved his tenor saxophone. One of his greatest joys was his years spent playing and singing in a polka band. Dennis loved to drive, whether it was family road trips or just getting in the car to see where he would end up. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, seeing all his kids and grandkids together laughing and having a good time. Dennis is survived by his children, Denise (Randy) Miller, Debra Sirek, Dean (Heather) Sirek, Donna (Michael) Sperlakis, and Dale (Traci) Sirek; his grandchildren Shawn (Katie), Nicholas, Daylon, Alyssa (Patrick), Elizabeth, Keaton, Ryan, Logan, Madalyn and Mckenna; his great grandchildren Brielle, Riley, Lily, Dezi Rae, Daylon Jr., Alexander, and Ariya; and his brother-in-law Anthony Daniels. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Sirek, his parents, his brothers Fr. Frank, Edward, Cyril and his dear sister Helen Daniels. Visitation will be (was) Sunday, February 20, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral mass will be (was) held on Monday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Parish, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville with Father Matthew Lamoureux officiating.   

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Sirek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments