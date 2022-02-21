...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 11
inches. Locally higher amounts are likely, particularly in
northern counties.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Anoka and Chisago Counties.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will make for difficult
travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dennis Sirek, 89, of Newark, Illinois, and formerly from Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Dennis was born on March 15, 1932 in Dobie, Wisconsin to Frank and Dorothy (Myerchin) Sirezk. He was united in marriage to Doris (Cummings) Sirek on October 4, 1958 and they spent 62 years together until her passing in 2020. Dennis loved music. He played the clarinet, trumpet and trombone, but more than anything he loved his tenor saxophone. One of his greatest joys was his years spent playing and singing in a polka band. Dennis loved to drive, whether it was family road trips or just getting in the car to see where he would end up. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, seeing all his kids and grandkids together laughing and having a good time. Dennis is survived by his children, Denise (Randy) Miller, Debra Sirek, Dean (Heather) Sirek, Donna (Michael) Sperlakis, and Dale (Traci) Sirek; his grandchildren Shawn (Katie), Nicholas, Daylon, Alyssa (Patrick), Elizabeth, Keaton, Ryan, Logan, Madalyn and Mckenna; his great grandchildren Brielle, Riley, Lily, Dezi Rae, Daylon Jr., Alexander, and Ariya; and his brother-in-law Anthony Daniels. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Sirek, his parents, his brothers Fr. Frank, Edward, Cyril and his dear sister Helen Daniels. Visitation will be (was) Sunday, February 20, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral mass will be (was) held on Monday, February 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Parish, 406 Walnut St., Yorkville with Father Matthew Lamoureux officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Sirek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.