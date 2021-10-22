Delores Hansen, 96, of Rice Lake died, October 4, 2021, at her home. She was born October 12, 1924, in Rice Lake, WI to Evald and Lillian (Benson) Fredrickson.
She was married in Richmond, CA in November of 1943, to Leslie Hansen who preceded her in death on November 22, 2010. During their marriage they could be found dancing together and enjoying life.
Delores loved feeding and watching the birds that would visit her at home, going to music in the park, and reading a good book. Going to church was very important to her; she rarely missed a Sunday.
She cherished the time she spent with her family. Delores was always thinking of ways to let her family know that they were loved and cared for. Her beloved cat Muffy was her constant companion for many fond years.
Delores is survived by her children, Larry Hansen of Rice Lake, Jack Hansen of Rice Lake, Curt (Mona) Hansen of Austin, MN, Bill (Betty) Hansen of Austin, MN; Kathy Hansen (Jim Grosskreutz) of Rice Lake; 10 grandchildren, Tyanne and Tonya, Trisha, Nain, Lara, Tim, Tony and Trevor, Troy, Jill; 19 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; her parents; and granddaughter, Julie Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Skinner Funeral Home - Rice Lake, WI with Rev. Paul Green officiating. Burial will be in Swede Cemetery - Rice Lake, WI. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
