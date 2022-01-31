Delbert Hanson, 90, of Rice Lake passed away in his sleep at home January 25, 2022. Del was born October 31, 1931 to Henry and Angeline (Hasse) Hanson in Stanfold Township and was a lifelong resident of the area where he operated Del’s Repair for over 50 years.
Del is survived by his wife, Janice; daughter, Stephanie (Bill) Culver; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Angeline Hanson; brother, Evander Hanson; and sisters, Eunice Powers and Delores Anderson.
A visitation will be held at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Monday February 7, 2022.
The family thanks Marshfield Hospice staff for their care and support in his last days.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
