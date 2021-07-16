Debra Renee "Debbie" Greiner, 62, of McKinley, died Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Indianhead Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1959 in Kenosha, WI to Bernard "Bernie" and Violet (Blechinger) Greiner. In 1997, they moved to the farm in McKinley where she raised horses, pigs and later beef cattle. After leaving Kenosha, Debbie embraced the rural lifestyle and enjoyed fairs, tractor and truck pulls and family time on the farm. She was a hard-working woman, and passed that trait to her children.
She is survived by her children: Jason (Jenny Miills) Greiner of Shell Lake and Brad (Jackie) Greiner of Haugen; grandchildren: Hailey, Morgan, Violet, Bradley, Jason, Jr.; her dad, Bernie Greiner of Gordon, WI; siblings: Dale Greiner of Gordon, Diane Greiner of Crosby, TX, Dawn (Ted) Lee of Dallas, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Debbie's life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake.
