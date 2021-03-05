Debra Johnson passed away in Eau Claire, WI on February 10, 2021 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 60 years old. Deb was born in St. Paul, MN on July 8, 1960.
She graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul and spent many years in health care fields.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Art and Charlotte Johnson; her parents, Doreen Sebesta and George A. Johnson; cousin, Michael Nielsen; and her beloved pets. Deb is survived by her half-brother, Eric A. Johnson (Gale); nephew, Elliot; niece, Ava; step-mother, Mary Johnson; aunt, Charlotte Nielsen; cousins, Angie (Joe), John and Monique; significant friend, James Cicero of Rice Lake, WI; and many dear friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Marshfield Hospital for their compassionate and skilled care during her final weeks.
A graveside service will be held at the Amery, WI cemetery in the summer. She will be missed by all who knew her. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, Wisconsin 54001.
