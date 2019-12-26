Debra Fullerton, 65, of Barron, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born on April 13, 1954, in Rice Lake, to James and Vivian (Schmidt) Fullerton.
Debra was raised in Barron and graduated from Barron High School in 1972. She graduated from Rochester Community College with her associates degree in nursing in 1976. She began her career as a registered nurse for what later became Mayo Northland in Barron. She retired on April 30 of this year.
Debra enjoyed spending time with her cats, traveling and camping with her special friend, Cal and playing Bingo on Tuesday nights at the VFW in Barron.
She is survived by her daughter, Angie (Aaron) Johnson of Barron; three grandchildren, Ema (Bolton Algeo) Johnson of Barron, Logan Johnson of Cumberland and Corban Johnson of Barron; one great-granddaughter, Ava Johnson; siblings, Brenda DeGross of Cumberland and Don (Mary) Fullerton of Barron; and nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Debra was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Teresa Balk; brother, Bob "Moose" Fullerton; her sister, Linda Kessinger; brother-in-law, Shy-nee DeGross; and her special friend, Cal Jenneman.
A private family burial will be at a later date at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
