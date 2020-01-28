Lillian Thompson passed away on January 24, 2020, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm, WI.
A celebration of Lillian’s life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at New Hope Lutheran Church E6698 County Highway V, Pine Creek (rural Ridgeland).
A time of sharing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1 pm and lunch to follow.
