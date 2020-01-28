Claudia Koerner age 79, of Madge Township, WI died at home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by members of her family.  

Private services were held.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Koerner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments