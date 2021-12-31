Dawn Jenness, 59 of Rice Lake, WI, passed away December 23rd, 2021 at her home from a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Dawn was best known for her love of dogs and had made many many friends due to her online business ”Dog Collar Fancy”. She took such pride in her work, making dog collars, leashes, and clothing, all by hand.
Later in life, Dawn found Jesus and was baptized for the second time by her friend, Pastor Brian Cole. She shared her beliefs and studied the Bible often. Dawn’s dream was to travel in her van and enjoy nature's surroundings. Although she didn’t get to travel to other states as she wanted, she still enjoyed taking trips close to home at several campgrounds in the area.
Dawn had a contagious laugh and a sense of humor loved by all. She stood up for what she believed no matter what the consequences.
She is survived by her mother, June Lihrman, sisters; Daneen (Todd) Booth, Donna (Ivory Knipfer), Deanne (Eric) Ruppel, Dianne Lihrman (Kent Kramer), and a brother, Carl (Virginia) Lihrman, as well as nephews, a niece, aunts and uncles and very close friends Maria Fleres Wood, Carol Montgomery, and Ashley Kelnhofer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lihrman.
She also leaves behind her beloved dog Werner whom she adored, but he now has a new forever home with Dawn’s friend Ashley.
Special thanks to Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.
A celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is handling the services for the family.
