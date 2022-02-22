Dawn M. Olgesby

...ACCUMULATING SNOW TAPERS OFF AND HAZARDOUS WIND CHILLS EXPECTED
TO DEVELOP THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Another round of Arctic air settles in behind the storm system
and will cause temperatures to fall below zero overnight. Wind
chills of 25 to 35 below zero are possible tonight as the cold air
moves in. The best chance for the colder part of this range will
be over western Minnesota where the winds will remain higher.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties. In
Minnesota, Chisago County.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dawn Olgesby, age 72, of Barron, WI and formerly of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
Dawn Marie Rediske was born November 23, 1949 in Green Bay, WI the daughter of Herbert and Caroline (Goff) Rediske. She was raised and attended school in Chippewa Falls, WI. She spent most of her life living in Rice Lake, WI. She enjoyed going dancing in her youth and going to the casino in her later years.
Dawn is survived by her son, Lonnie Smith Jr. of Cumberland, WI; eight grandsons, Thomas, Jordan, Sean, Cayden, Riley, Dakota, Caleb and Jacob; one great grandson; mother, Caroline; one sister; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert; one sister; and granddaughter, Desiree Smith.
A gathering of family and friends will be held for Dawn on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk Street, Spooner, WI 54801.
