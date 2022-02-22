Dawn M. Olgesby

 11/23/1949–2/05/2022

Dawn Olgesby, age 72, of Barron, WI and formerly of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Monroe Manor in Barron.

Dawn Marie Rediske was born November 23, 1949 in Green Bay, WI the daughter of Herbert and Caroline (Goff) Rediske.  She was raised and attended school in Chippewa Falls, WI.  She spent most of her life living in Rice Lake, WI.  She enjoyed going dancing in her youth and going to the casino in her later years.  

Dawn is survived by her son, Lonnie Smith Jr. of Cumberland, WI; eight grandsons, Thomas, Jordan, Sean, Cayden, Riley, Dakota, Caleb and Jacob; one great grandson; mother, Caroline; one sister; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert; one sister; and granddaughter, Desiree Smith.

A gathering of family and friends will be held for Dawn on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk Street, Spooner, WI 54801.

