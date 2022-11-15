JOHNSON, Dawn Mae, 47, of Ladysmith was born November 16, 1974 and died November 8, 2022 in Eau Claire.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dawn Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

