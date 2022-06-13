    David Havre “Trey” Raihle, III, 22, of Bloomer, town of Cleveland, died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home.

            Trey was born July 6, 1999, in Chippewa Falls to David and Donna (Julius) Raihle, Jr. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2017. Trey was very active in Boy Scouts of America and continued his involvement into his young adulthood as a mentor and Assistant Scoutmaster. After high school, Trey single handedly built Raihle Construction company from the ground up, into which he put 100% of his passion, sweat and tears. It was his – and our - pride and joy. Trey, at the young age of 22, had just completed his “barn-dominium” home that he built with precision and love.

