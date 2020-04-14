David Roseth, age 82, passed away on April 8, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Strum, WI. He battled metastatic thyroid cancer since the fall of 2017.
David was born October 26, 1937 to Esther and Lloyd Roseth. He attended Taylor High School, graduating in 1955. David was united in marriage to Marie Walski on April 29, 1963 at Sacred Heart Church in Pine Creek, WI.
David was an exceptionally hard worker all his life. He farmed for a number of years and then began his carpentry career at Ettrick Lumber and later worked for Balduzzi Lumber in Brice Prairie. Following that he did various jobs that included factory work and delivery services. In retirement he stayed active cutting and selling wood until his health declined. He loved to spend time hunting, fishing, dancing, grilling, socializing, and telling Ole and Lena jokes.
He will be sadly missed by his three children, DeAnn (Norval) Greenwold, Rita (Peter) Berge, and David L. Roseth; as well as his five grandchildren, Deedra, Maria (Jared), Desi, Cole, and Chase. He is survived by brother-in-laws Paul, Bob (Mary), and Don (Mary) Walski, and a special friend, Darlene Lunde. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, father-in-law, Peter, brother LaVerne, and sister-in-law, Denise.
A drive by viewing/visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. til 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 17 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Blair, WI. A private graveside ceremony for immediate family will follow.
Kratz Funeral Home of Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
