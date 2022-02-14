David Barta, age 69, of Sarona, WI, died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 16, 1952 in Rice Lake to Loran and Ruth (Knutson) Barta. David graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1970 and then enrolled at UW Barron County Campus and WITC in Rice Lake. He was entered into the United States Air Force and was later Honorably Discharged. David worked for Johnson Truck Bodies, he went into the Insurance Business and purchased the Erickson Insurance Agency for over 45 years. David and Diana built, owned and operated Brentwood Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rice Lake from 2003-2020. David was married to Diana Welch on December 31, 1997 in Eau Claire, WI.
David was very proud of his volunteer work where he was a board member, past President and Vice President of Family Services, Barron Area Education Foundation, Barron Kiwanis and also delivered Meals on Wheels. He was always giving back to his community and loved helping others out.
He enjoyed photography, music, boating, history, dogs and traveling. He had a lifelong passion for muscle cars, local stock car racing and NASCAR racing. David spent his free time reading and learning.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Barta; three children, Aaron (Kari) Barta, Summer (Jim) Marsh and Selene (Justin) Wosepka; two stepchildren, Amber Welch and Brian Welch; 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Jensyn, Madysen, Kiley, Olivia, Parker, Devin, Oliver, Wrigley, and Emerson; two great grandchildren, Boden and Elodey; a brother, Wayne Barta (Delmy Benitez); many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Loran and Ruth Barta.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Maranatha Evangelical Free Church in Rice Lake, Rev. DuWayne Petersen officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, where Full Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 22 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Barron Area Education Foundation.
