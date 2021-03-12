David Baumberger, 72 passed away gracefully on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 12, 1948 in Rice Lake, WI. He was the youngest of 12 children born to Walter and Clara(Wampfler) Baumberger. He graduated from high school in Rice Lake in 1966.
After graduation, he joined the army and served faithfully for over 20 years. While stationed in Germany he met his future wife, Barbara, who he married in 1977. After retiring from the Army, he spent over 20 years employed at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Tom (Joni) Baumberger, Tanja Baumberger, and Tina (Scott) Vanderlogt; grandsons, David and Bryce Vanderlogt; and siblings, Fred (Sally) Baumberger, John (Nancy) Bamberger, Virginia Apfel, Esther Swan, Jeanie Elson, and a sister-in-law, Shannon Baumberger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Clara Baumberger and his siblings, Charlotte Doyle, Clara Mae Putnam, Frieda LaPlante, Elvira Solum and Barbara Cook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.