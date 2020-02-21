David Colvin, age 53, of Rice Lake, WI, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center - Rice Lake.
He was born on March 5, 1966 in Beaver Dam, WI to Leo and Beverly (Lindeman) Colvin. David graduated from the Beaver Dam High School in 1985. He was married to Tracy Jacusis on September 26, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David worked for Jerome Foods for over 16 years on the Sterling farm, but do to his health he had to retire at the age of 32.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman, loved going to the casino and out to eat, playing bingo and cards and gardening. Most of all he loved being with his lovely and caring wife and because of her, he enjoyed each new day. He loved life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife, Tracy Colvin of Rice Lake; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Beverly Colvin and a brother, Donald Colvin.
Funeral Services was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Cody Kargus officiating, with interment in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation were held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service on Tuesday.
