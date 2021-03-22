Dave Herdt formerly of Minong, WI passed away peacefully on March 6th, 2021 at Integrity Memory Care in Peoria, AZ.
Dave was born to Fred and Anna Herdt on December 25th, 1930 in Spooner, WI. He was raised in Spooner along with his sister Marian where they lived on a small dairy farm until Dave entered into the U.S. Air Force on Sept. 28th, 1951 until Sept. 27th, 1955. Dave was a veteran of the Korean War and honorably served his country for four years. Dave was honorably discharged as a staff Sergeant on Sept. 27, 1955.
Dave then met and married Emma Lu (Hustvet) Herdt and moved to Minong, WI where he was a rural route mail carrier for 30 years before he retired. He served as president of the Northwood School District Board of education for several years. Dave also was a local business owner in Minong, WI which was formerly known as Home Town Saloon. He was always known to a select few of the locals as the “Dirt Farmer.”
Later in life Dave met Joan Burton and they were married in Sept. 1992 and lived in Rice Lake, WI. Joan also had a daughter, Lorinda Young who currently resides in Peoria, AZ. Lorinda had two children, Kaitlyn and Michael. Dave and Joan resided in Rice Lake, WI until Joan passed away in 2010 then Dave moved to Palm Springs, CA to live with his son Fred. Dave lived there until he moved back to Wisconsin where he lived with his son Karl and his family for 7 years in Menomonie, WI until August 2020. Dave then moved back to sunny Palm Springs, CA until he moved into an assisted living facility in Peoria, AZ where he resided until his passing on March 6th, 2021.
David is survived by his sister, Marian (Marvin) Bray, Spooner, WI and his nephew, Randy Bray; his daughter, Peggy Herdt, Minong, WI, Sharon Bain, Elkhorn, Nebraska, Fred Herdt, Los Angeles, California, and Karl (Sherry) Herdt, Menomonie, WI, and Lorinda Young, Peoria, AZ. He also had five grandchildren, Stacy (Kyle) Jukes, Alex (Samantha) Bain, Kolton Herdt, Kaitlyn Cartegna and Michael Young and eight great-grandchildren (Weston, Bowen, Lucy, Kolby, Harvey, Jack, Sofia and Emily),
Funeral services will be held at the Spooner Veterans Memorial Center on Friday, July 9th at 1:00 p.m.
