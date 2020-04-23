Darlene Ashlin, age 74, of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully at home April 15, 2020, with her husband at her side. Darlene was born August 10, 1945 in Mankato, Minnesota. Her family moved to Waterville, MN. where she attended elementary school and then moved to Mesa, AZ. where she graduated High School.
She married William (Bill) Ashlin, originally from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, in Prescott, AZ, in May of 1964. They moved about the country, and lived in Rice Lake, WI. From 1974 to 1982 Darlene gave her life to the expansion of God’s Kingdom and blessed countless people with her selfless service and joy. For nearly 30 years, Darlene was totally committed to ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ to children, teaching that they can have a relationship with God. She was truly beautiful; she radiated love, hope and joy in every experience she encountered.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Bill; daughter, Angela and granddaughter, Tiffany, all of Abilene, TX, her brother, Bob (Audrey) of Waterville, MN, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were close to her heart. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin; parents, Albert and Ellen Schostag and her brother, Neil Schostag Sr.
She will be laid to rest, in Veterans Cemetery, in Abilene, TX. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
