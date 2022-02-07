Darlene Hildebrandt, 92, of Rice Lake died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 9, 1929 in Rice Lake to Leslie and Hazel (Reichert) Roux. Darlene was married to Robert Lundgren in 1946. Bob passed away in 1978. Darlene spent 44 years of her life working at the Bakery on Main Street in Rice Lake. She was married at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on October 25, 1986 to Chuck Hildebrandt and they spent many wonderful years together. Darlene will be remembered for her love of family, and the faith she displayed throughout her entire life through active participation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie. She was kind, fun-loving, and classy, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Ricky Palmquist of Rice Lake and Florida; grandchildren, Scott (Karen) Amundson of Eden Prairie, MN and Sabrena (Nate Breitzman) Palmquist of Rice Lake; great grandchildren: Heather, Zachary, Connor, Maximilian, and Mia; great great-grandson, Asher; siblings, Diane (Bill) Bartschenfeld of Rice Lake and Dale Roux of Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews and the Chuck Hildebrandt extended family. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; sisters, Joan Frolik and Carole Avery; son-in-law, David Palmquist.
Visitation will be (was) from 3:00 to 6:00 on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake with a prayer service at 5:45 officiated by Father Ed Anderson. A Memorial Mass will be held later in the spring, details will be available when finalized. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Lourdes are preferred in honor of Darlene.
