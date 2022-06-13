...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Darlene Hildebrandt, 92, of Rice Lake died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 9, 1929 in Rice Lake to Leslie and Hazel (Reichert) Roux. Darlene was married to Robert Lundgren in 1946. Bob passed away in 1978. Darlene spent 44 years of her life working at the bakery on Main Street in Rice Lake. She was married in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on October 25, 1986 to Chuck Hildebrandt and they spent many wonderful years together. Darlene will be remembered for her love of family, and the faith she displayed throughout her entire life through active participation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie. She was kind, fun-loving and classy, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Ricky Palmquist; grandchildren: Scott (Karen) Amundson, and Sabrena (Nate Breitzman) Palmquist; great grandchildren: Heather, Zachary, Connor, Maximilian, and Mia; great great grandson, Asher; siblings: Diane (Bill) Bartschenfeld and Dale Roux; many nieces and nephews and the Chuck Hildebrandt extended family. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; sisters: Joan Frolik and Carole Avery; son-in-law, David Palmquist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.