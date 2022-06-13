Darlene Hildebrandt, 92, of Rice Lake died Saturday, January 29, 2022 at her home. She was born October 9, 1929 in Rice Lake to Leslie and Hazel (Reichert) Roux. Darlene was married to Robert Lundgren in 1946. Bob passed away in 1978. Darlene spent 44 years of her life working at the bakery on Main Street in Rice Lake. She was married in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on October 25, 1986 to Chuck Hildebrandt and they spent many wonderful years together. Darlene will be remembered for her love of family, and the faith she displayed throughout her entire life through active participation at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie. She was kind, fun-loving and classy, and will be dearly missed.  

She is survived by her daughter, Ricky Palmquist; grandchildren: Scott (Karen) Amundson, and Sabrena (Nate Breitzman) Palmquist; great grandchildren: Heather, Zachary, Connor, Maximilian, and Mia; great great grandson, Asher; siblings: Diane (Bill) Bartschenfeld and Dale Roux; many nieces and nephews and the Chuck Hildebrandt extended family. Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; sisters: Joan Frolik and Carole Avery; son-in-law, David Palmquist.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Hildebrandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments